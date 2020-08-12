Skies on fire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Expect another hot and sunny day with little to no cloud coverage and temperatures in the triple digits.

On Wednesday, we will start off warm and humid in the upper 70s and see a high of 102 degrees by the afternoon.

On Thursday, it will be just about the same; however, we are expecting to get just a degree higher at 103.

By Friday we’ll be back down to 102 and as we head into the weekend we will fluctuate between 102 and 101.

We could start next week in the high 90s which of course isn’t a big change but here’s to hoping for some cooler weather on the horizon.

