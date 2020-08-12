Solid Waste Department picking up bulky trash in District Five

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish, the City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department will be collecting brush and bulky trash next week in District Five.

This morning city crews will be out and about collecting items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, swing sets, plastic swimming pools, large toys, bicycles, and large household appliances.

All unwanted items must be placed out for pick up no later than 7 a.m.

Customers must place all bulky items at least 10 feet away from any large objects, such as parked cars, mailboxes, telephone connection boxes, water meters, fences, walls, overhead power lines, overhanging trees, etc. Bulky items must be accessible from the street and placed within the right-of-way.

For more information, you can call 311 or (956) 796-1098.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.