UISD approves instructional plan for new school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The United ISD Board of Trustees approved a new instructional plan for the new school year on Tuesday.

The state continues to change plans, therefore the school district has to change as well.

UISD had planned to go completely remote for instruction this year… but now the state is mandating to accept students whose parents don’t have the means for WIFI or a digital device.

So based on the questionnaire they sent out to parents, they received about 39 thousand responses, and based on that, they are expecting around 4 thousand students to go to class for face to face instruction on the first day of school.

This is a state mandate not a UISD mandate; the school district has to give the option to the parents, and if they send their child to school they have to take them.

The school district is prepared with PPE and they are mandating all employees including teachers who are on campus to wear a face mask.

