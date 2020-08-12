Advertisement

U.S. Consulate to review visa renovations

On Monday, August 17th they will begin to look over a limited amount of tourist and business visa applications.
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo announces that they will begin to review visa renovations.

On Monday, August 17th they will begin to look over a limited amount of tourist and business visa applications.

They are asking applicants that don't need an interview to keep an eye on their email for further instructions. 

If an emergency trip comes up, potential travelers can inquire about getting an emergency appointment.

The public must wear a face mask and practice social distancing as they enter the consulate.

