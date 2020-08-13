Advertisement

Border Patrol and local authorities shut down three stash houses

All 35 individuals were determined to be from Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents along with the help of local authorities shutdown three stash houses earlier this week.

The first incident happened on August 11th when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home located at the 900 block of East Taylor.

Agents searched the residence and found 10 undocumented immigrants living inside.

Later that evening, agents received a tip regarding another stash house at the 3000 block of Santa Barbara Street.

When agents searched that home, they found 18 undocumented individuals inside the home.

And the final incident happened when agents were called out to the 200 block of Ash Street where agents found seven individuals who were illegally present in the U.S.

All 35 individuals were determined to be from Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras and were taken into custody.

