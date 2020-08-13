Border Patrol and Webb County Constables foil human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents along with the help of Webb County Constables foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt near Aguilares, Texas.

The incident happened on August 11th when agents at the Hebbronville Station received a tip regarding a suspicious utility truck driving on Jennings Road south of Aguilares.

While agents were responding, deputies informed agents that they had stopped a vehicle and the driver and six individuals were in custody.

Agents say several other occupants had fled the area and ran into the brush.

With the help of Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, agents were able to find five more individuals.

The driver a U.S. Citizen was arrested by the Webb County Constables Office and the 11 Mexican Nationals were taken into custody.

