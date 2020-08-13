CBP officers seize black tar heroin

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized a load of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry last week.

The seizure happened on Friday, August 7th when officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2010 Chevrolet Impala to secondary inspection.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 17 packages of cocaine worth roughly $347,820.

CBP officers seized the drugs and a 22-year-old U.S. Citizen was taken into custody.

