CBP officers seize black tar heroin
Officers arrested a 22-year-old U.S. Citizen
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized a load of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry last week.
The seizure happened on Friday, August 7th when officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2010 Chevrolet Impala to secondary inspection.
When agents searched the vehicle, they found 17 packages of cocaine worth roughly $347,820.
CBP officers seized the drugs and a 22-year-old U.S. Citizen was taken into custody.
