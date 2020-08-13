CBP officers seize over 45 pounds of narcotics

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized a load of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry last week.

The seizure happened on Friday, August 7th when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2010 Chevrolet impala to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 22-year-old U.S. Citizen who was traveling from Mexico at the time.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 17 packages of cocaine.

The drugs weighed 45.10 pounds and had an estimated street value of roughly $347,820.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.