Advertisement

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil to China tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil to China tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil to China tested positive for COVID-19, officials from the city of Shenzhen said.

CNN reported the virus was detected on a sample during food screenings.

Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website there is no evidence to suggest handling or eating food is associated with widespread transmission of the virus.

“Coronaviruses, like the one that causes COVID-19, are thought to spread mostly person-to-person through respiratory droplets when someone coughs, sneezes, or talks,” the CDC stated in a July 25 report. “It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food or food packaging, that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

"However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads."

The World Health Organization also stated it’s “highly unlikely” people can get the virus from food or food packaging, CNN said.

The Chinese government has increased its screening of imported food products, in response to reports of an outbreak originating in June at a Beijing market.

There have been multiple reports of the virus found on imported food packaging in the country, including shrimp from Ecuador on Wednesday, state news CCTV said.

Brazil has more than 3.1 confirmed cases of people contracting the virus, second to only the U.S., per Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.

National Politics

Trump opposes USPS funding, says mail voting hard without it

Updated: 31 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of grand theft auto escalates into a vehicle pursuit between the owner and the perpetrator.

Local

LISD continues to deliver Chromebooks

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Independent School District is continuing its mission to make sure every student has the equipment to access their virtual class on the first day of school.

Latest News

National Politics

Federal appeals court upholds constitutionality of all-male military draft system

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said "only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent."

National

US official says FBI joining Beirut explosion investigation

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He said the participation in the probe is one of the ways the US is helping Lebanon in dealing with the aftermath of the drastic explosion.

National Politics

President Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The announcement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel.

Local

Border Patrol and Webb County Constables foil human smuggling attempt

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Deputies informed Border Patrol agents that they had stopped a vehicle and the driver was allegedly transporting undocumented immigrants.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, making it the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

Local

Border Patrol and local authorities shut down three stash houses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents along with the help of local authorities were able to find over 30 undocumented immigrants living inside three separate stash houses.