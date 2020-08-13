City and county confirm five deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another four residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 184.

On Thursday, August 13th, the city confirmed five new deaths to the coronavirus.

The 180th death was a woman in her mid-50s who passed away on Tuesday, August 11th.

The 181st death was a woman in her early 80s who passed away on the same day.

The 182nd death was a man in his mid-20s who also passed away on Tuesday.

The 183rd death was a woman in her early 90s who passed away on Wednesday and the 184th death was a woman in her late 90s who also passed away on Wednesday.

The city is reminding residents to stay home if you are sick and call your doctor if you are experiencing any symptoms.

