Four local nursing homes remain under quarantine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four Laredo nursing homes continue to remain under quarantine.

On Wednesday, Laredo’s health authority confirmed Regent Care continues to be the hardest hit with 137 positive cases, 90 of those are residents, the other 47 are staff.

Currently, 23 residents of the facility have died.

Over at Retama West Nursing Home they too continue to remain under quarantine with 22 total positive cases, 4 residents, and 18 staff members with 3 in total remaining active.

No deaths have occurred at this facility.

Retama South Nursing Home also remains under quarantine with 7 positive cases, 3 residents, and 4 staff members of which 2 remain active.

No deaths have occurred at this facility.

Finally, Laredo Nursing Home and Rehab also remains under quarantine with 104 positive cases, 63 residents, and 41 staff members of which 21 remain active.

Unfortunately 14 residents have passed away at this facility.

