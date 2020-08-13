Advertisement

Four local nursing homes remain under quarantine

Laredo's health authority updates on COVID numbers at local nursing homes, including 23 deaths at Regent Care.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four Laredo nursing homes continue to remain under quarantine.

On Wednesday, Laredo’s health authority confirmed Regent Care continues to be the hardest hit with 137 positive cases, 90 of those are residents, the other 47 are staff.

Currently, 23 residents of the facility have died.

Over at Retama West Nursing Home they too continue to remain under quarantine with 22 total positive cases, 4 residents, and 18 staff members with 3 in total remaining active.

No deaths have occurred at this facility.

Retama South Nursing Home also remains under quarantine with 7 positive cases, 3 residents, and 4 staff members of which 2 remain active.

No deaths have occurred at this facility.

Finally, Laredo Nursing Home and Rehab also remains under quarantine with 104 positive cases, 63 residents, and 41 staff members of which 21 remain active.

Unfortunately 14 residents have passed away at this facility.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two COVID-19 deaths associated at Rio Grande Detention Center

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Local health officials say one of the deaths reported on Wednesday is connected to a local detention center and confirms it was not a detainee who passed away.

News

Hospital surge plan discussed with state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
The COVID criteria at the Red Roof Inn will remain the same and a new alternative ICU facility will not be possible, according to officials.

News

Local airport to move along with direct flights to Mexico

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
As of now, flights offered are only to Mexico City but when booking a flight with Aeromar, there are opportunities to co-chair with other airlines they are partnered with, allowing travel to other parts of Mexico.

News

County promotes 2020 Census on El Aguila buses

Updated: 5 hours ago
With the deadline to the census rapidly approaching, Webb County has prepared a new promo to encourage people living in the area to complete the 2020 Census.

Latest News

News

U.S. Consulate to review visa renovations

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Monday, August 17th they will begin to look over a limited amount of tourist and business visa applications.

Local

Man accused of assault and theft arrested by police

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In one case, the man allegedly ordered a shake from the business and attempted to steal money from the register during the transaction.

Local

City and county announce four deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Another four residents have succumbed to the coronavirus in our area putting our death toll at 179

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle from Mines Road neighborhood

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of grand theft auto lands one man behind bars.

Local

Laredoan wins big on Cash Five lottery ticket

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A lucky Laredoan wakes up over 20,000 dollars richer.

Local

UISD approves instructional plan for new school year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The United ISD Board of Trustees approved a new instructional plan for the new school year.