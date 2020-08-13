Advertisement

Hospital surge plan discussed with state

The COVID criteria at the Red Roof Inn will remain the same and a new alternative ICU facility will not be possible, according to officials.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo and Webb County is going to need to stick with the resources available to help solve hospital capacity issues.

After a meeting with the state, city leaders explain what the plan is for now.

On Wednesday, city and county leaders joined the briefing later than usual because of a meeting they had with state officials.

According to Mayor Pete Saenz, they responded to the request to change the criteria of the step down facility at the Red Roof Inn.

“It was clear that the Red Roof Inn is going to stay the way it is. Apparently the explanation they gave us is that the structure, the contractual structure that was set up initially will remain. It’s a low acuity facility. It can be used but there’s a low census, as we’ve heard. It will probably continue low unless we have other patients.”

The Laredo Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator says the facility which can house up to 106 patients is currently caring for 8. The total patient count has only gone up to 12.

Another question officials had was also answered by the state that had more to do with an alternative site to help care for ICU patients.

“They’re saying, I’d rather go ahead and have somebody in a cafeteria inside a hospital getting services rather than having them inside of an arena extended away from a hospital setting,” said City Manager Robert Eads.

Eads says what will be a their greatest resource is the specialty hospital currently being set up.

“They see it. They tell us, that’s where you have the ability to help your community out, and have the abilities to get more space, ICU space, which you so desperately need.”

According to the mayor, any other relief to hospitals here in the city will be to continue transporting patients.

“There is capacity there in the San Antonio area,” said Mayor Saenz. “They will do that free of cost, of transportation to patients. My understanding is some patients were incurring some sizable cost in being transported, but it requires that the patient or the doctors who select these transportation people that they maybe they inquire if they do charge. The state will no charge.”

The mayor adds that they have a handful of ambulances and an ambulance bus that is available to transport patients to San Antonio.

The city manager mentioned that San Antonio leaders were in the meeting and offered their help since they went through the same situation we are currently facing.

