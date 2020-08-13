LISD continues to deliver Chromebooks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Independent School District is continuing its mission to make sure every student has the equipment to access their virtual class on the first day of school.

LISD will continue to distribute Chromebooks to its high school, middle school, and elementary students to support all at home learning programs.

The devices have been delivered to designated campuses. Each campus will distribute the laptops during regular registration and schedule pick up.

The Chromebooks will allow students to access work from school or at home with the quick click of a button.

Chromebooks for students will be available for pick up Thursday, August 13, at the following campuses:

• Bruni Elementary School - 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• Kawas Elementary School - 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. • Milton Elementary School - 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• J.C. Martin Elementary School - 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

• Santo Nino Elementary School - 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Dovalina Elementary School - 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (last name A-M) and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (last name N-Z)

• Sanchez-Ochoa Elementary School – 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• Cigarroa Middle School - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Lamar Middle School – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (6th grade) and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (7th Grade)

• Nixon High School – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (9th grade, last name R-Z)

• Cigarroa High School – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (9th – 12th grade)

