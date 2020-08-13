Advertisement

Local airport to move along with direct flights to Mexico

As of now, flights offered are only to Mexico City but when booking a flight with Aeromar, there are opportunities to co-chair with other airlines they are partnered with, allowing travel to other parts of Mexico.
Laredo International Airport
Laredo International Airport(KGNS)
By Barbara Campos
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there are still some doubts about air travel.

Some are eager to travel again while others are still concerned about when it will be safe to travel again, and the Laredo International Airport is trying to get the community’s answers on this.

After COVID-19 caused businesses to shut down in March, the inaugural flight with Aeromar that was scheduled for May 6 was held off.

The service that links Mexico and Laredo is now scheduled to start on Monday, October 5.

A survey was created as a tool that is part of the process for this new flight. It asks for a time frame on when the participant is likely to air travel again for both pleasure or business.

It also asks how likely they are to travel to Mexico from Laredo.

Since the Laredo International Airport gets many business travelers, the survey was sent to entities like the Chamber of Commerce, the Laredo Economic Development Corporation, Laredo Motor Carriers Association, and the Visitors Bureau.

The airport director gives us an update on the new airline.

“Mexico City made sense before and it made sense now, we talked to the business community, there is an appetite,” said Jeffrey Miller, airport director. “Theres a huge amount of business between Laredo and Mexico and obviously Mexico City. I think it’s going to be beneficial. We’ll have three times a week flight Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and I think that schedule is going to be beneficial for both the business traveller and the leisure traveler.”

As of now, flights offered are only to Mexico City but when booking a flight with Aeromar, there are opportunities to co-chair with other airlines they are partnered with, allowing travel to other parts of Mexico.

Travel has been slower but one good about this is that more flexibility is offered when it comes to cancelling flights.

The Laredo International Airport hopes to connect the community to their next destination when they’re ready to travel again.

Tickets for the flights going to Mexico are on sale on Aeromar’s website.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hospital surge plan discussed with state

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
The COVID criteria at the Red Roof Inn will remain the same and a new alternative ICU facility will not be possible, according to officials.

News

County promotes 2020 Census on El Aguila buses

Updated: 3 hours ago
With the deadline to the census rapidly approaching, Webb County has prepared a new promo to encourage people living in the area to complete the 2020 Census.

News

U.S. Consulate to review visa renovations

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Monday, August 17th they will begin to look over a limited amount of tourist and business visa applications.

Local

Man accused of assault and theft arrested by police

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In one case, the man allegedly ordered a shake from the business and attempted to steal money from the register during the transaction.

Latest News

Local

City and county announce four deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Another four residents have succumbed to the coronavirus in our area putting our death toll at 179

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle from Mines Road neighborhood

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of grand theft auto lands one man behind bars.

Local

Laredoan wins big on Cash Five lottery ticket

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A lucky Laredoan wakes up over 20,000 dollars richer.

Local

UISD approves instructional plan for new school year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The United ISD Board of Trustees approved a new instructional plan for the new school year.

Local

Police searching man who is believed to be tied to burglary

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are turning to the community in locating a man who is allegedly tied to a robbery.

Local

Man accused of stealing woman’s purse from mall parking lot

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse and dragging her in the process.