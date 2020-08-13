Local airport to move along with direct flights to Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there are still some doubts about air travel.

Some are eager to travel again while others are still concerned about when it will be safe to travel again, and the Laredo International Airport is trying to get the community’s answers on this.

After COVID-19 caused businesses to shut down in March, the inaugural flight with Aeromar that was scheduled for May 6 was held off.

The service that links Mexico and Laredo is now scheduled to start on Monday, October 5.

A survey was created as a tool that is part of the process for this new flight. It asks for a time frame on when the participant is likely to air travel again for both pleasure or business.

It also asks how likely they are to travel to Mexico from Laredo.

Since the Laredo International Airport gets many business travelers, the survey was sent to entities like the Chamber of Commerce, the Laredo Economic Development Corporation, Laredo Motor Carriers Association, and the Visitors Bureau.

The airport director gives us an update on the new airline.

“Mexico City made sense before and it made sense now, we talked to the business community, there is an appetite,” said Jeffrey Miller, airport director. “Theres a huge amount of business between Laredo and Mexico and obviously Mexico City. I think it’s going to be beneficial. We’ll have three times a week flight Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and I think that schedule is going to be beneficial for both the business traveller and the leisure traveler.”

As of now, flights offered are only to Mexico City but when booking a flight with Aeromar, there are opportunities to co-chair with other airlines they are partnered with, allowing travel to other parts of Mexico.

Travel has been slower but one good about this is that more flexibility is offered when it comes to cancelling flights.

The Laredo International Airport hopes to connect the community to their next destination when they’re ready to travel again.

Tickets for the flights going to Mexico are on sale on Aeromar’s website.

