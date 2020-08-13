Man accused of stealing vehicle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged case of grand theft auto escalates into a vehicle pursuit between the owner and the perpetrator.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Antonio Benjamin Vela in the case.

The case unfolded on August 11th when an officer noticed two vehicles driving aggressively near Highway 359.

A second officer advised that the incident was a potential theft in progress.

The vehicles eventually came to a stop at the 5000 block of Highway 359.

The driver of a white Toyota Tacoma got out and stated that the black Scion belonged to him and that the driver, identified as Vela had stolen it.

According to the victim, he had gone to the 100 block of Ranch Road to check on another vehicle that was being repaired. When the victim arrived, he left his keys in the Scion and proceeded to walk to the area where his truck was.

When the owner came back he noticed that his vehicle was gone.

After gathering this information, officers placed Vela under arrest.

