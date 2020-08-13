Advertisement

Man facing charges for harassing woman

Police say the man allegedly called and texted the victim roughly 52 times
31-year-old Alberto Peña IV
31-year-old Alberto Peña IV
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is arrested by authorities for allegedly harassing a woman multiple times through two separate methods of communication.

Laredo Police arrested 31-year-old Alberto Peña IV and charged him with harassment.

The case unfolded on July 13th when officers were called out to the 1900 block of E. Price Street where a woman stated that Peña had been harassing her.

According to the victim, within the span of two days, she received roughly 52 calls and text messages from Pena.

A few days later, the victim stated that Peña continued to harass her despite changing her number.

The victim stated that Peña sent her multiple emails since he did not have her new number.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed with an arrest.

