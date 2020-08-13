Movie theaters reopen in Mexico City

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Movie theaters reopened in Mexico’s capital on Wednesday at 30-percent capacity while the city remains on high alert.

The cinemas are now implementing new safety protocols after being closed for more than four months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Movie-goers must get their temperatures checked, sanitize their hands and shoes, and wear face masks.

The cleaning staff also consistently sanitized theaters as part of the new safety measures.

Mexico has reported almost 500,000 cases of COVID-19 with around 55,000 deaths.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.