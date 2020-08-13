Police searching for two men accused of burglary
Authorities say the two men made off with $300
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are searching for a couple of individuals who are believed to be tied to a burglary case.
The Laredo police department shared a surveillance video of the incident which took place at the 8900 block of San Dario Avenue on July 26th at around 8:30 p.M.
Police say the suspects made off with roughly $300 of charity bowl money.
If you have any information on the location or identity of the individuals you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.
You can also submit a tip via the Laredo Police app or call crime stoppers at 727-TIPS.
