Sex offender arrested for illegal entry into the U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A convicted sex offender is captured by local Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened on August 11th when agents shut down an alleged stash house and took a Mexican National into custody.

One of the individuals was identified as 33-year-old Felipe Blancas-Calixtro who is a registered sex offender.

Records revealed that Blancas-Calixtro was convicted in Dallas, Texas of indecency with a child with sexual contact in June of this year.

He received a sentence of five years' probation.

Border Patrol agents charged him for his immigration violations and he remains in custody pending prosecution.

