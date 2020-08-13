Sex offender arrested for illegal entry into the U.S.
Agents say man was convicted of child indecency out of Dallas
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A convicted sex offender is captured by local Border Patrol agents.
The incident happened on August 11th when agents shut down an alleged stash house and took a Mexican National into custody.
One of the individuals was identified as 33-year-old Felipe Blancas-Calixtro who is a registered sex offender.
Records revealed that Blancas-Calixtro was convicted in Dallas, Texas of indecency with a child with sexual contact in June of this year.
He received a sentence of five years' probation.
Border Patrol agents charged him for his immigration violations and he remains in custody pending prosecution.
