Teachers union fights against reopening of schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The local chapter of the Texas State Teachers Associations say Laredo could face the worst scenario of schools reopen.

President Rene De La Viña says the TSTA in Laredo has lobbyists fighting for them at the local, state, and national level to prevent schools from reopening this year.

The teacher’s unions says they believe the school year should transition to virtual classes only.

De La Viña adds they fear it could cause deadly repercussions for staff, students, and their families.

“The superintendents here in Laredo, Superintendent Santos and Doctor Rios from Laredo ISD, stated that they agree with our union. They wanna shutdown the schools also for the whole school year and let’s just teach online to the students, but again you have the Governor Abbott saying and TEA saying you know, we don’t care what the Health Department says you’re gonna teach.... If you have to, teach in the classroom no matter what... and if a parent says I want my student in that classroom you have to do it, otherwise the governor has already and TEA threatened all the school districts in Texas and also here in Laredo that they will cut the funds, our funding and in other words our accreditation.”

De La Viña goes onto explain that if their accreditation is taken away it will mean if students graduate, “It will mean nothing since were not accredited.”

