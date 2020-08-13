Two COVID-19 deaths associated at Rio Grande Detention Center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local health officials say one of the deaths reported on Wednesday is connected to a local detention center and confirms it was not a detainee who passed away.

According to the data released at the Rio Grande Detention Center, 318 detainees have tested positive of which 288 are active, and 20 staff tested positive and all have recovered.

One person has been hospitalized and in total, two deaths have been associated with this facility.

Over at the Webb County Detention Center, 226 detainees have tested positive and of those the Laredo health authority says 136 remain active, and 26 employees also tested positive with 13 still active as of Wednesday.

