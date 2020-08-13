UISD superintendent speaks about new school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD, like Laredo ISD, is allowing parents to decide whether their child will be taught remotely from home or on campus inside a classroom.

As previously reported, school starts on August 24th.

The first four weeks of UISD instruction will be taught remotely, but with one exception: the district is required to offer on campus instruction to students who do not have electronic devices or internet access.

After the four weeks, the district will begin to transition into the options parents picked for their child, either to stay at home or come into class.

Depending on what the parent wants the UISD Superintendent Roberto Santos says the school year will be a combination of virtual and on campus learning

“If it was up to our board, we would do remote the whole year,” Santos said. “But we have guidelines and mandates from the state of Texas.”

The school year will begin virtually for the all students who have access to electronic devices and the internet.

During an interview with the KGNS Digital News Desk, Santos says on week five of school, which is September 28th, 25% of students who opted to return to in-person instruction will return to campus.

On Cctober 5th, 50% will transition back. October 12th, 75% and by October 19th the students who want to be at school will be in classroom.

“After the first four weeks, the following weeks we have to start accepting students. Whether they have a device or not. Initially we are looking at eleven to twelve percent coming back in. So that would be about 4,000 students. But principles are calling the parents to make sure they understood the survey.”

When asked about how teachers’ schedules will be handled, Santos says it will all depend on the grade level, subject, and how many students return to on campus instructions.

“Obviously to be able to rotate the staff. They might be there a couple of days a week at a time at the campus, and then the other weeks at home. It’s going to be difficult. We’ve never been involved in any of these circumstances. Most schools have surveyed their staff whether they want to work at home and we have had a lot of employees say they want to work face-to-face and want to be on campus. So that eliminates one less person we have to worry.”

When it comes to protective gear like PPE and health guidelines, Santos says they expect people to show up to campus wearing a mask, as it has become a common practice but he adds they do have PPE supply from the state to use as well.

“We will mandate every employee, as long as you’re in the building and a UISD employee, parents bringing in kids you must be be wearing a mask. If you don’t wear a mask you cannot come into our facilities. We will also be taking the temperatures of the students and the staff as they come in to the building. And any guest or parent that wants to come in we advise them to set up an appointment.”

Santos says he believes the district and board have created a good plan but things might change since no one has ever dealt with a pandemic before.

“In order for the districts graduates to come from accredited school we have to follow TEA guidelines. We just can’t say we got a shut down and not follow these guidelines.”

