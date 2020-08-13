Advertisement

Webb County Democratic Party speaks on Biden’s VP pick

The Webb County Democratic party thinks Kamala Harris is the perfect running mate for Joe Biden.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Democratic party thinks Kamala Harris is the perfect running mate for Joe Biden.

Amber Avis, the treasurer for the party, says she’s excited about Harris as the VP pick.

She thinks it’s a great way to celebrate the century since the 19th amendment passed, giving women the right to vote.

”And especially because she is also African American, I think that especially with everything going on regarding social and racial injustice, I think that she is the right person to bring on to the ticket to bring the United States back together.”

She goes into invite everyone to make sure they are registered to vote in the upcoming election.

You can also learn more about the organization if you visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UISD superintendent speaks about new school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
The first four weeks of UISD instruction will be taught remotely, but with one exception: the district is required to offer on campus instruction to students who do not have electronic devices or internet access.

News

Four local nursing homes remain under quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Laredo's health authority updates on COVID numbers at local nursing homes, including 23 deaths at Regent Care.

News

Two COVID-19 deaths associated at Rio Grande Detention Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local health officials say one of the deaths reported on Wednesday is connected to a local detention center and confirms it was not a detainee who passed away.

News

Hospital surge plan discussed with state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
The COVID criteria at the Red Roof Inn will remain the same and a new alternative ICU facility will not be possible, according to officials.

Latest News

News

Local airport to move along with direct flights to Mexico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
As of now, flights offered are only to Mexico City but when booking a flight with Aeromar, there are opportunities to co-chair with other airlines they are partnered with, allowing travel to other parts of Mexico.

News

County promotes 2020 Census on El Aguila buses

Updated: 6 hours ago
With the deadline to the census rapidly approaching, Webb County has prepared a new promo to encourage people living in the area to complete the 2020 Census.

News

U.S. Consulate to review visa renovations

Updated: 7 hours ago
On Monday, August 17th they will begin to look over a limited amount of tourist and business visa applications.

Local

Man accused of assault and theft arrested by police

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In one case, the man allegedly ordered a shake from the business and attempted to steal money from the register during the transaction.

Local

City and county announce four deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Another four residents have succumbed to the coronavirus in our area putting our death toll at 179

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle from Mines Road neighborhood

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of grand theft auto lands one man behind bars.