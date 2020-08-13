Webb County Democratic Party speaks on Biden’s VP pick

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Democratic party thinks Kamala Harris is the perfect running mate for Joe Biden.

Amber Avis, the treasurer for the party, says she’s excited about Harris as the VP pick.

She thinks it’s a great way to celebrate the century since the 19th amendment passed, giving women the right to vote.

”And especially because she is also African American, I think that especially with everything going on regarding social and racial injustice, I think that she is the right person to bring on to the ticket to bring the United States back together.”

She goes into invite everyone to make sure they are registered to vote in the upcoming election.

