Zapata County reports 188 cases of COVID-19

Out of the nine new cases, two children under the age of ten and one under the age of five were reported contracting the virus.
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A couple of children make up the new positive cases down in Zapata County.

The number of positives has increased to 188. They’ve issued 4,200 tests but are still pending results on 399 of them.

So far, over 100 people have recovered from the virus in Zapata County.

One person has passed away.

