3 charged in Chili’s hostess attack caught on video in La.

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three women are behind bars, facing battery charges after viral video captured an alleged attack on a hostess at Chili’s.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a large group of women arrived at Chili’s on Constitution Avenue on Aug. 9 requesting to dine at the same table. Kelsy Wallace, a 17-year-old hostess at the restaurant, told the group only six people are allowed at a table at a time due to social distancing requirements.

Police say Wallace was then physically assaulted by multiple women. The incident was captured on camera and widely circulated.

Tammy is facing aggravated second-degree battery charges. The other two women are facing charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

