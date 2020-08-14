Authorities confiscate over $87,000 from five eight-liner businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities confiscated thousands of dollars of cash from various eight-liner businesses across town.

On Thursday, August 13th the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit along with the Webb County District Attorney’s Office executed five search warrants at various amusement centers known as maquinitas.

Authorities searched the Phoenix Amusement Center, Four Seasons Amusement, Sahara Amusement Center, Paris Amusement Center, and Blue Diamond Amusement.

During their search police found $87,000 in U.S. currency along with one Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun and two loaded 17 round handgun magazines.

Officers also seized 407 slot machines from the businesses.

No arrests were made in connection with the search warrants; however, several arrest warrants are pending.

