Advertisement

Authorities confiscate over $87,000 from five eight-liner businesses

Police raided five maquinitas and seized cash, slot machines and weapons
Laredo Police seize thousands of dollars of cash from eight liners
Laredo Police seize thousands of dollars of cash from eight liners(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities confiscated thousands of dollars of cash from various eight-liner businesses across town.

On Thursday, August 13th the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit along with the Webb County District Attorney’s Office executed five search warrants at various amusement centers known as maquinitas.

Authorities searched the Phoenix Amusement Center, Four Seasons Amusement, Sahara Amusement Center, Paris Amusement Center, and Blue Diamond Amusement.

During their search police found $87,000 in U.S. currency along with one Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun and two loaded 17 round handgun magazines.

Officers also seized 407 slot machines from the businesses.

No arrests were made in connection with the search warrants; however, several arrest warrants are pending.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Park officials on the lookout for alleged groper

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Park officials are investigating an alleged incident in which they say an individual groped a woman at North Central Park

Local

UISD to host virtual informational sessions

Updated: 3 hours ago
A local school district is looking to clear the air right before the start of the school year.

Local

Authorities searching for most wanted fugitive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for one of its most wanted fugitives here in Laredo.

Local

Border Patrol agents render aid to man in need of medical services

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents rendered aid to an individual who was in dire need of medical services.

Latest News

Local

LISD takes part in annual leadership summit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district kicked off the new school year with its annual leadership summit.

Local

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s going to be a hot and humid weekend with temperatures beyond the triple digits.

News

Families of nursing home residents will be able to share last moments together

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
In a media briefing Wednesday, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Trevino made an important announcement: the families of nursing home residents who will likely lose their battle to COVID-19 will be able allowed to have a proper goodbye.

News

Interim health director addresses COVID positivity rate

Updated: 11 hours ago
Interim Health Director Richard Chamberlain spoke to Ruben Villarreal and explained some changes that are coming in the way COVID data is reported.

News

UISD investigates alleged attempt to sell Chromebook online

Updated: 11 hours ago
UISD officials say whether the device is a Chromebook, calculator, tablet or any other item, they are distributed to help a student throughout the school year and are not to be sold by any party or individual.

News

County offers first responders home disinfecting sessions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
First responders step in to treat COVID-19 patients on a daily basis and go home to their loved ones afterwords, which is why they are being offered a service to disinfect their entire home.