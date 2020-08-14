Authorities searching for most wanted fugitive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for one of its most wanted fugitives here in Laredo.

Authorities are searching for 41-year-old Juan Carlos Marizcal, also known as Carlos Mariscal, and Eric Molina.

He is wanted for murder, engaging in organized crime, assault, theft and evading arrest.

According to DPS, he has tattoos on his neck, chest and right arm and joker on his right calf.

Suspect is believed to be affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you can call 1-800-252-8477, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $7,500.

