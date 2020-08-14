Advertisement

Border Patrol agents render aid to man in need of medical services

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rendered aid to an individual who was in dire need of medical services.

The incident happened on August 12th when agents apprehended several individuals who had crossed into the U.S. illegally south of the city.

One of the individuals appeared to be severely dehydrated and in need of medical assistance.

Medical Technicians quickly responded and administered an IV to hydrate the individual.

The man was eventually transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

