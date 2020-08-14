Border Patrol finds half a dozen individuals hidden in tractor trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving a commercial vehicle.

The incident happened on August 13th when a tractor-trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint and a canine alerted to the tractor.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found five individuals hidden inside the sleeper area.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.

The driver and undocumented immigrants were taken into border patrol custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.