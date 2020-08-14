City and county confirm 185th death due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another local resident has lost his battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 185.

On Friday, city and county officials confirmed the 185th death due to COVID-19.

Officials say the patient was a man in his early 50s who passed away on Thursday, August 13th.

The city is urging residents to continue to practice all of the guidelines and safety practices set by the CDC and WHO.

For any questions regarding the coronavirus, you can call the city’s hotline at 956-795-4954.

