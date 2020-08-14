Advertisement

City approves $749 million budget

Council dug deep intro how to continue funding local organizations through general fund, the same source that pays for police and fire.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is moving forward with a budget that focuses more on basic services.

Day one of the three day workshop, council right away signed off on management’s proposal.

Usually during the annual budget workshops city council, department heads, and management go over where to best utilize the money they have available.

The tone this year is different, and all because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, right off the bat council approved the proposed $749 million budget as is, several members agreeing that for now this is the best course to take during a pandemic.

“We’re accepting the budget the way it is right now, which is pretty much zero to no growth, and cutting as much as possible while still maintaining services and only really funding where it has to be which is going to be first responders, police, fire, health department,” said City Manager Robert Eads. “That kind of stuff.”

Council did make an exception to the budget approval and that was for third party funding.

They really dug deep intro how to continue funding organizations through general fund, the same source that pays for police and fire.

According to Eads, they will have to cut across the board 25 percent.

“The ones that we recommend to fund are going to be specific to food, shelter, and core services. Nothing more than right now because that’s where we need to go towards.”

The budget included a lot of tough decisions like furloughs.

“For the most part is going to be, unfortunately right now, mostly at the Sames Arena. That one for obvious reasons, we can’t host events.”

The city will have to freeze quite a few positions this upcoming year.

“We will for the first three months not open our rec centers, that has been already decided so up to December 31st or even beyond, up to March we might have to consider doing that because of fiscal constraints.”

Six months down the line, the budget will go before council again.

Eads says they hope to have a better fiscal picture.

However, management is prepared for an even worse scenario.

“The good one has been balanced, this one has been presented and it’s been passed. There’s a bad one that’s even worse where we can start doing different things to mitigate losses and the bad one is worse case scenario, doomsday type stuff, where let’s say our bridges just don’t open at all that’s were we start shedding people and start losing people from our payroll.”

Management was able to save positions in the libraries and Parks and Rec by turning them into contact tracers for the Health Department.

These positions are being funded by the CARES Act.

Eads says there is no increase to cost of living or pay raises this year.

