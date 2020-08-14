Advertisement

County offers first responders disinfecting sessions

First responders step in to treat COVID-19 patients on a daily basis and go home to their loved ones afterwords, which is why they are being offered a service to disinfect their entire home.
First responders
First responders(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We always hear about what first responders are doing for us, and now we hear about what is being done for them in return.

Since late June, Commissioner for Precinct 4 Cindy Liendo has been in a partnership with A-1 Rooter to provide a free disinfecting service for the homes of Webb County’s first responders.

The free service is for the Webb County sheriffs, constables of precinct 1,2,3, and 4, Webb County fire fighters, and health care providers.

As of now, the total first responders COVID-19 cases in Webb County is at 90. First responders step in to treat COVID-19 patients on a daily basis, and after they’re done with work, they go home to their loved ones.

The service includes a disinfecting the entire home that starts at the front of the house, cabinets, tables, beds... every inch of the house gets sprayed down.

Liendo tells us the demand for this service has been high and although they may not be able to provide it for September, they do have future plans to continue helping first responders keep their homes clean.

“For September, we do have planned to give out prepared chemicals to first responders, 128 ounces is what we’re going to have available,” Liendo said. “128 ounces- one ounce will make one gallon. We’re going to be giving out a gallon to every first responder, the first 128 that come in, and that way they can use that at their home whenever they feel the need to.”

A-1 aims to provide one free service a day and one disinfecting session per frontline worker for the month of August is available while booking spaces last.

Even before the pandemic, keeping a home clean has always been important and it is even more important that front line workers have a safe place they can call home.

The commissioner wants more of our frontliners to be aware of the services that are available that are meant to give back to them after all they do for our community.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City approves $749 million budget

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Council dug deep intro how to continue funding local organizations through general fund, the same source that pays for police and fire.

News

Zapata County reports 188 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Out of the nine new cases, two children under the age of ten and one under the age of five were reported contracting the virus.

News

Teachers union fights against reopening of schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Rene De La Viña says the TSTA in Laredo has lobbyists fighting for them at the local, state, and national level to prevent schools from reopening this year.

Local

City and county confirm five deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 184.

Latest News

Local

Man facing charges for harassing woman

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is arrested by authorities for allegedly harassing a woman multiple times through two separate methods of communication.

News

Movie theaters reopen in Mexico City

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The cinemas are now implementing new safety protocols after being closed for more than four months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of grand theft auto escalates into a vehicle pursuit between the owner and the perpetrator.

Local

LISD continues to deliver Chromebooks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Independent School District is continuing its mission to make sure every student has the equipment to access their virtual class on the first day of school.

Local

Border Patrol and Webb County Constables foil human smuggling attempt

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Deputies informed Border Patrol agents that they had stopped a vehicle and the driver was allegedly transporting undocumented immigrants.

Local

Border Patrol and local authorities shut down three stash houses

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents along with the help of local authorities were able to find over 30 undocumented immigrants living inside three separate stash houses.