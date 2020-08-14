County offers first responders disinfecting sessions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We always hear about what first responders are doing for us, and now we hear about what is being done for them in return.

Since late June, Commissioner for Precinct 4 Cindy Liendo has been in a partnership with A-1 Rooter to provide a free disinfecting service for the homes of Webb County’s first responders.

The free service is for the Webb County sheriffs, constables of precinct 1,2,3, and 4, Webb County fire fighters, and health care providers.

As of now, the total first responders COVID-19 cases in Webb County is at 90. First responders step in to treat COVID-19 patients on a daily basis, and after they’re done with work, they go home to their loved ones.

The service includes a disinfecting the entire home that starts at the front of the house, cabinets, tables, beds... every inch of the house gets sprayed down.

Liendo tells us the demand for this service has been high and although they may not be able to provide it for September, they do have future plans to continue helping first responders keep their homes clean.

“For September, we do have planned to give out prepared chemicals to first responders, 128 ounces is what we’re going to have available,” Liendo said. “128 ounces- one ounce will make one gallon. We’re going to be giving out a gallon to every first responder, the first 128 that come in, and that way they can use that at their home whenever they feel the need to.”

A-1 aims to provide one free service a day and one disinfecting session per frontline worker for the month of August is available while booking spaces last.

Even before the pandemic, keeping a home clean has always been important and it is even more important that front line workers have a safe place they can call home.

The commissioner wants more of our frontliners to be aware of the services that are available that are meant to give back to them after all they do for our community.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.