Endless summer stretching on and on

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a hot and humid weekend with temperatures beyond the triple digits.

On Friday morning we’ll start off in the upper 70s and then see a high of 104 degrees by the afternoon.

As we head into Saturday, we’ll hit a high of 106 making one of our hottest days we’ve seen in a while.

As we start next week, we will see some changes as some slight chances of rain enter our forecast.

On Monday we’ll see a high of 101 degrees with a 20 percent chances of rain.

These chances of rain will be short lived but they will continue into Tuesday.

Temperatures will decrease into the upper 90s on Tuesday and will stay that way for the rest of the week.

We are about a month away from the start of fall, so here’s hoping to some cooler weather.

