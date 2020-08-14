Advertisement

Families of nursing home residents will be able to share last moments together

In a media briefing Wednesday, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Trevino made an important announcement: the families of nursing home residents who will likely lose their battle to COVID-19 will be able allowed to have a proper goodbye.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As of Thursday, 38 deaths have been reported from Laredo nursing homes.

Some nursing homes in Laredo are under quarantine, and the thought of losing a loved one under these conditions is hard to say the least, but local health officials are working to make sure nursing home residents who are battling severe cases of COVID-19 have family by their side.

“The reality we find ourselves in, we will be extending the imminent death protocols to our nursing homes.”

In a media briefing Wednesday, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino made an important announcement: the families of nursing home residents who will likely lose their battle to COVID-19 will be able allowed to have a proper goodbye.

“If allowed by the facilities, people will be allowed to have one last visit from the loved ones for their last religious services.”

Late July, Doctor Trevino announced that hospitals would allow the families of COVID patients to be by their side if death was the likely outcome.

In this case, visitors would be screened and supervised while wearing full personal protective equipment. They would be limited to a 15 minute visit.

Dr. Trevino did not go into detail about the protocols for the imminent death visits at nursing homes, but he says details will come soon.

Currently, four nursing homes remain under quarantine: Regent Care Center, Laredo Nursing and Rehab, Retama West and Retama South.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Interim health director addresses COVID positivity rate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Interim Health Director Richard Chamberlain spoke to Ruben Villarreal and explained some changes that are coming in the way COVID data is reported.

News

UISD investigates alleged attempt to sell Chromebook online

Updated: 2 hours ago
UISD officials say whether the device is a Chromebook, calculator, tablet or any other item, they are distributed to help a student throughout the school year and are not to be sold by any party or individual.

News

County offers first responders home disinfecting sessions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
First responders step in to treat COVID-19 patients on a daily basis and go home to their loved ones afterwords, which is why they are being offered a service to disinfect their entire home.

News

City approves $749 million budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
Council dug deep intro how to continue funding local organizations through general fund, the same source that pays for police and fire.

Latest News

News

Zapata County reports 188 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Out of the nine new cases, two children under the age of ten and one under the age of five were reported contracting the virus.

News

Teachers union fights against reopening of schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
President Rene De La Viña says the TSTA in Laredo has lobbyists fighting for them at the local, state, and national level to prevent schools from reopening this year.

Local

City and county confirm five deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 184.

Local

Man facing charges for harassing woman

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is arrested by authorities for allegedly harassing a woman multiple times through two separate methods of communication.

News

Movie theaters reopen in Mexico City

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The cinemas are now implementing new safety protocols after being closed for more than four months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of grand theft auto escalates into a vehicle pursuit between the owner and the perpetrator.