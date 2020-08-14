Families of nursing home residents will be able to share last moments together

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As of Thursday, 38 deaths have been reported from Laredo nursing homes.

Some nursing homes in Laredo are under quarantine, and the thought of losing a loved one under these conditions is hard to say the least, but local health officials are working to make sure nursing home residents who are battling severe cases of COVID-19 have family by their side.

“The reality we find ourselves in, we will be extending the imminent death protocols to our nursing homes.”

In a media briefing Wednesday, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino made an important announcement: the families of nursing home residents who will likely lose their battle to COVID-19 will be able allowed to have a proper goodbye.

“If allowed by the facilities, people will be allowed to have one last visit from the loved ones for their last religious services.”

Late July, Doctor Trevino announced that hospitals would allow the families of COVID patients to be by their side if death was the likely outcome.

In this case, visitors would be screened and supervised while wearing full personal protective equipment. They would be limited to a 15 minute visit.

Dr. Trevino did not go into detail about the protocols for the imminent death visits at nursing homes, but he says details will come soon.

Currently, four nursing homes remain under quarantine: Regent Care Center, Laredo Nursing and Rehab, Retama West and Retama South.

