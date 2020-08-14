Advertisement

Interim health director addresses COVID positivity rate

Interim Health Director Richard Chamberlain spoke to Ruben Villarreal and explained some changes that are coming in the way COVID data is reported.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Interim Health Director for the City of Laredo Richard Chamberlain spoke to Ruben Villarreal of the KGNS Digital News Desk and explained some changes that are coming in the way COVID data is reported.

Up until now, the City Health Department has been reporting the positivity rate by calculating the total number of tests conducted, which is the total negative cases plus the total positive cases, as the denominator with the total positive number of cases as the numerator.

The calculation of this is then reported as the positivity rate, which is based on collective data.

However, after speaking with other Health Department officials across the region Chamberlain says another calculating method will be used to determine the positivity rate. This one that will use as the denominator for the total number of tests that have been performed, not counting any duplicate tests performed on the same person and the number of total positives as the numerator.

“So the testing positivity rate is defined as the percent of tests reported that are positive, a seven day average testing positivity rate provides a more current picture of how many people tested positive as opposed to the cumulative testing positivity rate, which would date back to the beginning of our local pandemic. We will use a rolling seven day average to smooth out some of the fluctuating rate that we see daily numbers due to the reporting and the processing lags that are part of reportable disease surveillance.”

Chamberlain went on to say that this new reporting method will go into effect this Sunday.

