LISD takes part in annual leadership summit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district kicked off the new school year with its annual leadership summit.

Over 150 LISD administrators including office staff, campus principals and assistant principals gathered virtually for their required training.

This year’s theme is “STRONG, PROUD, and READY. During the opening, staff heard welcome messages from LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia G. Rios, and Assistant Superintendents.

The summit recognizes and reinforces objectives, methods, and strategies for district wide success.

LISD’s 4,000 employees will gather virtually today August 14, for its annual Back to School Convocation.

And just a reminder the first day of school is Monday, August 24, 2020.

