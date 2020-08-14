Man caught on camera setting vehicle on fire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance camera setting a car on fire.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened on August 12th at the 2500 block of Alegria Street at around 10:50 p.m.

The video shows an unknown man who arrives at the home, pours gasoline onto the parked vehicle, and then sets the car on fire.

If you have any information on the individual’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.