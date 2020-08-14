Park officials on the lookout for alleged groper

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Park officials are investigating an alleged incident in which they say an individual groped a woman at North Central Park

A recent Facebook post brought the issue to light saying that a man riding his bike pretends to fall and asks for help and allegedly gropes women in the process.

Eddie Millan with the Parks and Leisure Services confirmed the post and said that the person’s injuries did not match what he was saying and he eventually fled the area.

If you see anything suspicious contact the Laredo Police Department at 956-725-2800.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.