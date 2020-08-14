Advertisement

UISD investigates alleged attempt to sell Chromebook online

Aug. 13, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local school districts have been working hard to make sure students who will be learning remotely have the right tools like electronic devices at home.

But now an investigation is underway after a social media post alerted UISD that some families might be taking advantage of the tools.

Not too long ago United ISD was handing out Chromebooks to its students to take home and use for school work, but now they are handing a warning to parents and students who have them.

Recently the district had a to send out an advisory reminding parents and students these laptops and any other device continue to be property of UISD.

Carmen Rendon with UISD says this advisory was prompted after the district has been notified of several a Facebook Marketplace posts selling a UISD Chromebook.

“We are asking community members should they see anything for sale, like a tablet from UISD to please do not purchase. The general public, like anyone that is not a UISD student or does not have an account with UISD, could not utilize this equipment.”

UISD officials say whether the device is a Chromebook, calculator, MiFi’s, tablets or any other item, they are distributed to help a student throughout the school year and are not to be sold by any party or individual.

“When you sign up for the Chromebook at your campus, whether you’re a student or a parent, you are responsible for taking care of that device,” said Chief Ray Garner of the UISD Police Department.

Garner says selling the district’s property would be considered theft.

Chief Garner adds an investigation is underway concerning the Facebook post selling the school-provided laptop.

“We got some identification on the individual. Once we completed the ID we are working with the district attorney office. We are looking to get a warrant for his arrest.”

UISD officials want to remind parents and student that these Chromebooks will be asked to be returned at the end of the school year.

UISD is asking the community to come forth with any information concerning the sale of any UISD property. You can do so by calling 473-6361.

