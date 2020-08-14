UISD to host virtual informational sessions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to clear the air right before the start of the school year.

UISD is looking to host a virtual informational session regarding back to school inquires.

Starting on Monday, UISD will host live session on Facebook from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

These sessions have been scheduled to inform parents of the main topics and general information regarding the first day of school.

On Monday they will go over the school year and safety measures, Tuesday, they will go over technology concerns, on Wednesday they will talk about elementary schedules, Thursday they will talk about middle school and on Friday they will discuss high school.

All of the meetings will take place via Zoom and will be live streamed on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.