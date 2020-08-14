U.S. border restrictions extended an additional month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until September 21st.

U.S. officials extended a ban on non-essential travel at land borders with its north and southern neighbors for another 30 days as several states struggle to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

The border closures were announced on March 18th and were extended every month since.

Essential workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews, and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

Officials said the measures could last several more months depending on the progression of the virus, which as of Friday has killed more than 165,000 Americans.

Canadian provincial authorities already said they want to keep out U.S. tourists until there is clear evidence the coronavirus outbreak south of the border is under control.

