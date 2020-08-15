City continues to crack down on parking enforcement

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city's parking enforcement initiative is coming your way.

The enforcement is part of the city’s commitment to Vision Zero, a multi-national road traffic safety project aimed at reducing traffic deaths and accidents.

The city’s traffic director says that Webb County has a high number of traffic violations which is why the initiative began.

He says they are sometimes forced to give out tickets but they try to simply educate those who are parking wrong.

“The most common one that we are seeing is people park in the wrong direction. They need to park with traffic, and I guess right behind that is parking on top of the sidewalk. A little bit of both, more of the parking against traffic but the parking on sidewalk is also a lot.”

To avoid receiving a ticket, residents are asked to park their cars correctly per city ordinances.

