Nuevo Laredo reports 217 deaths, enters phase one

In Nuevo Laredo, non-essential businesses will close on Saturday and Sunday and no public transportation will be available. 
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Nuevo Laredo is entering phase one after being in phase zero over the past several weeks.  

This means non-essential businesses will close on Saturday and Sunday and no public transportation will be available. 

Essential businesses like grocery stores will only be open until 5 p.m.

Nine more people have lost their lives fighting COVID-19 bringing the total number to 217.

Health officials are reporting over 1,800 positive cases with close to 300 currently fighting COVID.

Over 1,300 people have already recovered.

In the state of Tamaulipas, over 20,000 people have tested positive.

