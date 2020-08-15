Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of indecent assault

Police have not confirmed if this incident is the same one that was posted on social media.
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department made an arrest in an alleged case of indecent assault.

On Friday, they made the announcement on Facebook saying 19-year-old Eriberto Vasquez is charged in the case.

In it they say the incident happened last month when they got a call to the 102000 block of International Boulevard. It was there that the victim said she had been groped.

The case was turned over to the special investigations unit with Vasquez being identified, tracked down, and arrested.

In that incident, the man was said to have faked an injury as a means to grope women.

One victim, who we will call “Patsy,” recounted her experience to our cameras.

“And he said, ‘can you help me up?’ So the person is about twice my size so I said, ‘I’ll do my best to help you.’ And when I helped him up he got a little too close to me and he put his arm around me, and that’s when I felt very uncomfortable. I helped him up to the nearest bench and I immediately backed away because I was feeling very uncomfortable. I was looking around and I could immediately tell that there was no one around and it was a remote area of the trail, and it kinda just keep going through my mind that he could’ve grabbed me and taken me somewhere, I don’t know if anyone would hear me.”

Eddie Millan with the City’s Parks and Leisure Department confirmed the earlier post.

