Two detention centers remain under quarantine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local detention center gets some good news according to Laredo’s health authority, the Webb County Detention Center will no longer be under quarantine.

According to Doctor Victor Trevino, all efforts were made to control the spread of the virus including separating the positive and negative cases from each other, having an infection control plan in place, and consistently testing and monitoring symptoms of all detainees.

In total they have had 256 detainees and 30 employees test positive with zero deaths occurring or associated with the facility.

Meanwhile the quarantine order remains at the Rio Grande Detention Center while testing continues there.

They have had a combined 420 positive cases of both detainees and employees of which 296 remain active.

There has been 3 deaths associated with this facility: a detainee who was released then passed away at a local hospital, a second detainee who died at the complex, and a correctional officer who died at the hospital.

Over at the Webb County Jail, 137 inmates and 45 employees have tested positive of which 16 in total are still active.

No deaths have occurred at the jail and they are not under quarantine.

