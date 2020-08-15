Webb County’s Head Start and Early Head Start Programs receive $11.6 million

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County received over one million dollars in additional funding for its head-start and early-start programs.

The extra money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

Over $11.6 million will go toward Webb County’s Head Start and Early Head Start services.

About $10.5 million are part of the yearly federal funding the program gets, but this year CARES Act provided an extra $1.1 million.

The director of Webb County’s Head Start services, Aliza Oliveros, says the Head Start is currently not offering its services in-person.

Oliveros says the CARES Act money has helped shift the program into a virtual set up during the pandemic.

So far they have been able to provide all teaching staff with laptops to work from home and tablets with curriculum installed for the students to use.

Oliveros says the extra one million dollars will also equip the classrooms for when they are allowed to return.

“We have been able to purchase hand washing stations for playgrounds. So when we do come back and the kids are outside, the kids could sanitize prior to coming back inside. We have also purchased material like special food trays because even though we are virtual, we are offering grab and go services to our families.”

The Head Start Program primarily serves preschool children, 3 and 4 years old, and the Early Head Start Program serves infants, toddlers, and pregnant women.

In Webb County, Head Start currently serves 1,218 children and 72 Early Head Start children.

Head Start says it does offer in-person services for students who do not have internet or electronic devices.

This service is through a partnership with UISD and LISD and is required by the Texas Education Agency.

