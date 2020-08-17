Advertisement

Auto Theft Task Force: “If you like it, lock it!”

Local authorities provide tips to prevent auto theft
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The number of auto thefts in the Gateway City is down significantly; however, the Laredo Police Department wants to warn the public to lock their vehicles at all times.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the Ford F-150 and F-250 is the most commonly stolen vehicle in Laredo.

In order to prevent becoming a victim of auto theft, make sure to never leave your keys in the ignition, and always remember to lock your doors.

The LPD Auto Theft task force has dedicated a lot of time to spread the word, "If you like it, lock it."

Gina Gonzalez with the Laredo Police Department says more than half of the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked.

A total of 107 auto thefts have occurred in 2020 compared to 184 in all of 2019. Investigator Gina Gonzalez says the number is down 26% compared to this time last year.

The auto theft task force cannot definitively say whether or not the pandemic has affected these numbers.

Most of those thefts involve Ford F-150 or F-250 trucks and are sometimes found in Mexico.

Gonzalez says the stolen vehicles are used for other types of crimes, so usually, the vehicle will be used in some other criminal activity.

Regardless of what type of vehicle you own, here's what you should do: remove valuable items, take your keys with you, never leave your car unattended while running and install anti-theft devices.

The best advice is to just lock your vehicle.

If you are a victim of auto theft, you can call the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800.

You may also submit an anonymous tip via the LPD app or by calling Laredo Crime Stoppers.

