Border Patrol agents find 40 undocumented immigrants inside box truck

File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over three dozen immigrants inside a box truck at the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

The incident happened on August 14th when a box truck approached the I-35 checkpoint and a service canine alerted to the vehicle.

Agents searched the vehicle and found 40 undocumented immigrants hidden inside the cargo.

All of the individuals, which included one juvenile, were illegally present in the United States from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. 

The individuals and the driver, a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody pending investigation.

