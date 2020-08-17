Border Patrol and police shut down alleged stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local authorities find over a dozen undocumented individuals living inside an alleged stash house over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday, August 14th when agents received a tip from Laredo Police regarding suspicious activity going on at a home at the 3400 block of Highway 359.

Agents and officers arrived and the location and encountered a man outside the home who was determined to be a Mexican National who was illegally present in the U.S.

Authorities searched the home and found 12 additional Mexican Nationals who were also living in the U.S. illegally.

The group of 13 was taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol pending further investigation.

