City Council to hold public hearing for propositions on November ballot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredoans have one more opportunity to comment on the propositions we could see on the ballot.

Nine proposed charter amendments are being considered for the November third ballot.

On Thursday, City Council voted to move forward with all of the propositions.

They include items such as defining moral turpitude, City Council member terms, the mayor's veto power, and much more.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, members will hold a final public hearing.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

To view the meeting you can click the link: https://cityoflaredo.com/COUNCIL-AGENDAS.HTML

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.