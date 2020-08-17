Advertisement

City Council to hold public hearing for propositions on November ballot

The propositions include items such as defining moral turpitude, City Council member terms, the mayor's veto power, and much more
Proposed propositions
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredoans have one more opportunity to comment on the propositions we could see on the ballot.

Nine proposed charter amendments are being considered for the November third ballot.

On Thursday, City Council voted to move forward with all of the propositions.

They include items such as defining moral turpitude, City Council member terms, the mayor's veto power, and much more.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, members will hold a final public hearing.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

To view the meeting you can click the link: https://cityoflaredo.com/COUNCIL-AGENDAS.HTML

